On February 2, the President will present state decorations at the Kremlin

The President will present the Hero of the Russian Federation star to test pilot Yevgeny Krutov from the Gromov Flight Research Institute.

The title of Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation was awarded to six persons: Honorary President of the National Research Centre Kurchatov Institute Academician Yevgeny Velekhov, President of the National Medical Research Centre for Endocrinology Academician Ivan Dedov, Chief Physician of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 52 Maryana Lysenko, General Director of the Kuban Cossack Choir Viktor Zakharchenko, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, and Deputy General Director – Managing Director of UEC Saturn Viktor Polyakov.

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called was awarded to State Counsellor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiyev.

The highest degree of the Order for Services to the Fatherland was awarded, in particular, to Great Patriotic War veteran and Hero of the Soviet Union Boris Kravtsov and Director General of Public Television of Russia Vitaly Ignatenko.

