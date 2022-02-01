Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, January 2022

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.5856

2.9296

3.3918

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.5837

2.9270

3.3940

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI