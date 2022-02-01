News conference following Russian-Hungarian talks

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister, ladies and gentlemen,

We are very happy to welcome and receive the Prime Minister of Hungary, Mr Orban, here in Moscow.

Our talks with the Prime Minister took place in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere, which is traditional for Russian-Hungarian relations. I can say that we have discussed most of the issues we wanted to review. Our meeting lasted for almost five hours.

We discussed in detail the entire package of bilateral cooperation issues. We reviewed the results of implementing the agreements reached during our visit to Budapest in 2019. We mapped out new and large plans for cooperation in the future. Naturally, we also reviewed a number of current international and regional issues.

I will emphasise that Hungary is one of Russia’s most important partners in Europe. Despite the complicated situation with the coronavirus pandemic, our trade in 11 months of last year increased by 30 percent – up to US$5.5 billion. Reciprocal investment is almost US$1 billion.

The Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is doing a good job. Its members discussed in practical terms new mutually beneficial projects in various areas during its regular, fourteenth meeting in Obninsk last November.

Per tradition, energy occupies a special place in our bilateral economic partnership. For many years, Russia has provided Hungary with failsafe fuel supplies, covering about 55 percent of Hungary’s oil consumption and over 80 percent of gas.

Russia supplies Hungary with natural gas under long-term contracts that were extended last year to 2036. Thus, Hungarian consumers can buy gas at prices below the market spot prices that have substantially increased in Europe recently.

It is also important that Russian gas is distributed further into Western Europe through Hungarian territory. Hungary has invariably confirmed its reputation as a reliable partner in the transit of Russian fuels. Naturally, we are willing to build up mutually advantageous cooperation in this area, also taking into account the role of natural gas as the cleanest and most eco-friendly fuel as we transition to a green economy.

To be continued.

