Greetings on the 90th anniversary of St Petersburg Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Emergency Medicine Institute pioneers were exceptional specialists, doctors and scientists, many of whom later went through the trials and turmoil of the Great Patriotic War, where they helped wounded soldiers in the most difficult conditions on the frontline. They continued to treat patients and save lives even during the most difficult days and nights of the siege of Leningrad. In the post-war period, your research achievements ensured the Institute’s leadings position in Russia in various areas of healthcare, from emergency surgery and therapy to medical rehabilitation of patients with damage to the central nervous system and burns.

Today the Institute is rightfully considered one of the most high-tech and unique medical, educational and research centres. Its staff is dedicated to improving the research base and introducing advanced surgical technologies into practice. Medical workers from many regions of Russia improve their skills there.

I am sure that you will continue to make a significant contribution to emergency medicine, to uphold and expand the wonderful traditions of charity and devotion established by your predecessors.”

