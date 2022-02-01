Greetings on the 90th anniversary of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your legendary enterprise has a rich history and glorious traditions. The selfless work of several generations created a flagship of national metals industry in Magnitogorsk. Since the first years of its operation, the enterprise manufactured top-quality goods that enjoyed high demand, and was instrumental in the country’s industrialisation. During the Great Patriotic War, the enterprise supplied ammunition to the front without respite, provided defence factories with tank armour and made a weighty contribution to the Great Victory.

The MMK is currently being upgraded and continues to expand its deliveries to the domestic market and abroad. Your enterprise actively introduces new equipment and technologies, attracts investment and helps strengthen Russia’s defence capability, as well as its key strategic economic sectors, including the energy industry, construction and engineering. And, of course, it is highly important that you devote great attention to environmental security and implement various principles of corporate social responsibility.”

