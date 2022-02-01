Greetings on the 75th anniversary of the Institute of Slavic Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are rightfully proud of your predecessors, outstanding scientists and researchers. The academic schools, founded by them, and their fundamental works have enriched global knowledge in the field of the humanities and established the traditions of the comprehensive study of the Slavic peoples’ unique legacy.

It is important that you now strive to retain your extremely high professional standards, and that you implement highly popular research projects. Studying the Slavic world’s history and culture has special significance for Russia, including for the sake of strengthening ties with Slavic states and for comprehending diverse processes in Eastern Europe, in the Balkans and in other regions of the planet.

And, of course, I would like to note the Institute’s significant contribution to training skilled specialists and conducting educational and expert activities as well as its tireless attention to consolidating communities of Slavic researchers from various countries.”

MIL OSI