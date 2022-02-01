Birthday greetings to singer and National Artist of the RSFSR Lev Leshchenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are celebrating your birthday in top creative form. Your boundless devotion to art, tireless work and unique vitality have enabled you to stay young at heart and hold onto your outstanding talent, optimism and unwavering goodwill over the years. You enjoy truly nationwide love and popularity, delighting your admirers with your excellent performances and your inimitable artistic temperament.

It is great that you do not rest on your laurels, that you use your energy, enthusiasm and genuine patriotism for supporting gifted singers and artists, and that you unite people around interesting ideas and concepts.”

MIL OSI