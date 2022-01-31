Meeting with Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko: Good afternoon, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: Mr Chuychenko, you know that I met with members of the Presidential Council for [Civil Society and] Human Rights, and there were many questions concerning your Ministry. I will not list them all now. I know that you have worked on many of them and that you have relevant proposals and ideas that you too would like to share and discuss.

Please, let us begin.

Konstantin Chuychenko: Mr President, let me present two problems pertaining to the activities of the penal correctional system.

At the present time, about 100,000 people are released from prison facilities every year. But often these people are not ready for life outside prison walls: they cannot get a job, lack the money necessary to start a new life, and, of course, they need help. In this connection, the level of backsliding is very high – about 44 percent – which means that 44,000 people out of every 100,000 will return to prison.

We think that this problem should be addressed in all seriousness, and we should start dealing with it well in advance, while they are still in penitentiaries. We suggest creating a relevant service within the Federal Penitentiary Service, which will tackle these issues on a systemic basis, preparing people for release and engaging in their social adaptation, resocialisation, and subsequent rehabilitation. Moreover, this should be done on the basis of an individual programme that will operate, as we see it, for nearly a year. And this will be a person’s right rather than a duty. I mean, this system will come into effect with regard to a convict only if he or she agrees to it. I would like to note that the humanitarian component will be of highest importance in the work of the people who will be employed by this service, who work in this field. Clearly, there will be a service component too, but…

Vladimir Putin: The financial component is also needed.

Konstantin Chuychenko: Certainly! But these people must have competences in the social services area. Properly speaking, their main task is to bring people back to the mainstream, return them to normal human life, so that they do not commit any more crimes. We proceed from the assumption that this service should involve about 50,000 people: these people will possess relevant knowledge, including in the area of psychology.

We have now drafted a law on probation. This is the service we are talking about, and we are deliberately discarding the word “inspection” here because an inspection is more like an oversight and monitoring agency. But this activity is closer to the human soul, and I would daresay that this is a human story. Consequently, these people should possess special knowledge, and we will have to establish an academic discipline for training relevant specialists.

And we have already prepared a relevant draft of the law on probation; this document is nearing completion. We are now in the final stage of the approval procedure, and I believe that we will be ready to submit it to the Government for its subsequent submission to the State Duma. Therefore I would like to ask you to approve these steps, and I believe that we will set up the service by mid-2023, maybe not in full force, but already functioning to a considerable extent.

We have a proposal in this connection. Since this is a new undertaking, we believe we should work on this project rather seriously. Although the law has not yet been approved, it is necessary to launch all preparatory work now, and to make this whole thing work effectively, I believe we should introduce the position of a deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service who will be in charge of probation. I would like to ask you to approve this proposal. Deputy director would start the creation of this service.

Vladimir Putin: All right. It appears that you should also keep a register of these people – those who undergo this procedure.

Konstantin Chuychenko: Yes, certainly. Of course, we will work on this register.

Actually, the initial work will be conducted in prisons, and then, when the person is released, this work will continue. They will be entitled to education opportunities, they will get the assistance needed to gain access to all social services, medical services, and they will get legal and psychological counselling. And, of course, we will help them establish socially beneficial connections.

Vladimir Putin: Good.



