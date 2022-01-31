Meeting of State Council Commission on Energy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President and Kemerovo Region Governor Sergei Tsivilev Tsivilev SergeiGovernor of Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass chaired a videoconference meeting of the State Council Commission on Energy to discuss energy savings and enhancing energy efficiency in the Russian Federation.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Republic of Buryatia Alexei Tsydenov Tsydenov AlexeiHead of the Republic of Buryatia , Head of the Republic of Khakassia Valentin Konovalov Konovalov ValentinHead of the Republic of Khakassia – Prime Minister of the Republic of Khakassia , Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov Orlov VasilyGovernor of the Amur Region , and representatives from relevant federal ministries, the business community and experts.

Energy savings and enhancing energy efficiency is a priority goal across the globe. It is topical in all regions of Russia and plays a big role both for the population and for industry.

The State Council working group will take part in drafting a state programme on energy savings and enhancing energy efficiency through to 2035 with the participation of the State Council commissions on Energy (chaired by Kuzbass Governor Sergei Tsivilev), Construction, Housing and Utilities, and Urban Environment (chaired by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov Minnikhanov RustamHead of the Republic of Tatarstan ), and on the Ecology and Natural Resources (chaired by Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin Nikitin GlebGovernor of Nizhny Novgorod Region ).

This programme will be tied to the Strategy of the Russian Federation Long-Term Development with Low Greenhouse Gas Emissions through to 2050. Experts will set energy efficiency targets for different economic branches and map out measures for reaching them.

The working group will conduct a comprehensive analysis of issues pertaining to energy savings and enhancing energy efficiency in Russia, study the experience of the regions in this area, draft proposals on measures under the state programme, as well as proposals on these issues to be discussed at the State Council meeting.

