Greetings on 100th anniversary of Moscow State Academic Philharmonic

The message reads, in part:

“This wonderful anniversary is a major, landmark event for your team, the country’s music community and for all devotees of genuine art. The rich history of the philharmonic includes many outstanding and unforgettable events, as well as a brilliant galaxy of prominent composers, conductors and artists who made a tremendous contribution to the development of national culture.

It is important that the philharmonic continues to serve as a hospitable and accommodating home for well-established stars and new talents. Just like in the past, it is marked by an atmosphere of inspired creativity, and it remains committed to the great traditions of education and dedication that are passed on from generation to generation.”

