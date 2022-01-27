Structure of cash in circulation: 2021 results

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

As of 1 January 2022, the amount of cash in circulation was 14.1 trillion rubles, which is 0.7 trillion rubles or nearly 5% more than a year ago, according to the Bank of Russia’s data.

The share of 5,000-ruble notes in the total number of banknotes increased from 31% to 33%, while the portion of 1,000-ruble and 500-ruble notes decreased from 23% to 22% and from 8% to 7% respectively.

‘In 2021, demand for cash was close to the average readings of previous years. There were basically seasonal fluctuations in the total cash in circulation. December recorded the traditional spike in demand prior to New Year holidays which was generally in line with the Bank of Russia’s forecast,’ commented Mikhail Alekseev, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia.

