Number of SMEs receiving loans in November 2021 increase by 11.9% to 182,000

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The amount of loans issued to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increased to 938.2 billion rubles in November 2021.

The portfolio of SME loans continued to expand, reaching over 7.1 trillion rubles as of 1 December 2021.

Average weighted interest rates on ruble loans declined in November 2021. Specifically, interest rates on short- and long-term loans dropped to 9.19% p.a. and 8.67% p.a., respectively.

Further details are available in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

