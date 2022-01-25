Meeting with university students to mark Russian Students Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the event were students majoring in mathematics and IT who won national and international mathematics Olympiads and competitions for school and university students, such as the IMO, the IMC, and the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC).

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

Today, in line with an ancient tradition, we mark Tatyana’s Day, also known as Russian Students Day. I would like to convey my greetings to undergraduate students, medical residents, post-graduate students, and of course school pupils who are only preparing to enrol at universities. It goes without saying that my greetings also go to well-established adults. After all, the memories of student camaraderie and the marvellous university years stay with us forever. It is not surprising that even many years after graduating, today’s researchers, doctors, engineers and specialists in various fields stay friends and meet up with their peers to share memories of the wisdom and advice they received from their professors and mentors.

It is thanks to this generational bond that Russia keeps moving forward, achieving scientific and technological breakthroughs, including in mathematics and digital technology. In fact, Russia has built a solid track record in these disciplines and has firmly established itself as a frontrunner.

Today, we have here with us students who achieved outstanding results in mathematics by winning national and international competitions. They already undertake research projects, publish scientific articles, and teach mathematics at schools.

There is no doubt that hard work and talent enabled you to achieve these outstanding, remarkable results. I am certain that unique mathematics teaching methods developed by Russian physics and mathematics schools over decades played an important part.

The effort to build these institutions into an integrated system started back in the Soviet era thanks to such prominent researchers and teachers as Alexandrov, Kolmogorov, Lavrentyev, Ovchinnikov and Petrashen.

Russian students are regular winners of physics and mathematics contests thanks to our schools with advanced physics and mathematics programmes. An entire network of these schools was created in the Soviet Union. The victories and triumphs of Russian school and university teams demonstrate that it was the right decision at the time.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, all your teachers, other tournament participants, coaches and mentors for your results. You have done a great job to achieve these results. Well done! What else can I say?

Like all people with a passion and true professionals, I think you understand and know better than anybody else that mathematics is not just an abstract area of science. Mathematics is a science of the future and a tool to develop new technologies and the most advanced industries.

This includes Big Data and its use in industrial production, finance, healthcare, genetics and so many other fields. Mathematics is also becoming a reliable helper in humanitarian sciences, including history and linguistics. And, of course, it is based on mathematical methods that modern software and AI solutions are developed.

Therefore, it is our principled task to ensure that mathematics and computer science studies are accessible, from an early age, so that any school student could study these subjects at an advanced level if they wish.

I would like to add that more than half of state-funded places in universities are distributed among mathematics, natural sciences, engineering, technology and other programmes that involve in-depth studies of mathematics.

Of course, we will continue to work on scientific and technological projects, including in cooperation with leading experts from different countries.

Therefore, I would like to invite you and your professors and teachers to the International Mathematics Congress to be held in St Petersburg this summer.

I would like to conclude my opening remarks by congratulating all Russian undergraduate and postgraduate students on International Students’ Day and to wish you success in your studies, research, creative projects, sports and, of course, I wish you to have reliable friends and love. I want to stress that loyalty to the student fellowship is extremely important. Congratulations.

To be continued.

