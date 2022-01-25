Greetings on opening of Russian-Arab Business Council 13th Meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Business Council’s useful work promotes a direct and substantive dialogue and practical cooperation between the business communities of Russia and the countries in the vast Middle East and North Africa region. Over the years of its existence, the Russian-Arab Business Council made a major contribution to establishing mutually beneficial business contacts, expanding and diversifying trade and investment exchanges, and to the implementation of promising projects in industry, agriculture, energy, transportation and communications.

This year, the Council’s meeting has brought together a large number of businesspeople, as well as CEOs of a number of major state corporations and heads of regional government bodies. You will jointly review topical economic cooperation matters and determine the most useful forms and aspects of future work.

I am confident that you will hold substantive and constructive discussions and advance ideas and initiatives that will further strengthen partnerships and ties between our nations.”

