Restricted settlement codes for ETF FinEx Gold (FXGD), FinEx USD CASH EQUIVALENTS (FXTB) and FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds (FXRU) from 20 January 2022

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In accordance with the Moscow Exchange Trading Rules for the Equity, Deposit and Credit Markets and in connection with the upcoming split, the following restrictions will be applied to orders in shares of the FinEx Gold ETF USD (ticker FXGD), FinEx USD CASH EQUIVALENTS UCITS ETF (ticker FXTB), FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds ETF (UCITS ETF, USD class) (ticker FXRU) managed by FinEx Funds ICAV:

from 20 January 2022, members may trade only settlement codes with the settlement date no later than 2 February 2022;

from 20 January 2022 to 2 February 2022 inclusive, negotiated repo transactions with the CCP, order book repo transactions with the CCP and inter-dealer repo transactions may only be with one trading day to maturity;

from 3 February 2022, all settlement codes allowed for this type of securities will become available.

