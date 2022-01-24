On January 25, the President will meet with students of Russia’s leading universities and members of Russia’s Olympic team

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On Russian Students Day, which is marked on January 25, Vladimir Putin will meet, via videoconference, with students from the leading universities of Moscow, St Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod.

The event will be attended by students majoring in mathematics and IT who took part in and won national and international mathematics Olympiads and competitions, such as the IMO, the IMC and the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) for college students.

* * *

On the same day, the President will hold a videoconference meeting with members of the Russian national team ahead of the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

