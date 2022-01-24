Greetings on 20th anniversary of Tactical Missiles Corporation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The history of your company, which is rightfully considered one of Russia’s largest producers of weapons and military equipment, began with the opening of Union Plant No. 455 in Kostino, Moscow Region, on June 3, 1942. When celebrating your anniversary today, you express deep appreciation of the contribution made by many generations of your predecessors, who were talented and dedicated scientists, designers, engineers and other real professionals.

It is noteworthy that the corporation’s current personnel are carrying on the traditions of hard work and are making a large contribution to the development of the country’s defence industry and the miliary capability of its armed forces. You have always worked thoroughly and effectively, boldly using unique technologies and innovative ideas, implementing promising and truly breakthrough projects, and producing high-quality, competitive products that enjoy demand in both the military and civilian spheres.”

MIL OSI