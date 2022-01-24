Bank of Russia comments on fiscal rule-based operations

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia decided not to perform fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases in the domestic market starting 3:00 p.m. MSK 24 January 2022. The aim of the decision is to raise the predictability of monetary authorities’ actions and lower volatility in the financial markets. The decision to resume regular fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases will be taken in accordance with the actual situation in the financial markets.

The Bank of Russia monitors the situation in the financial market and has ample instruments to prevent financial stability threats.

