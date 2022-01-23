Greetings to DOSAAF of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The history of this society, the successor of the legendary Society for the Assistance of Defence, Aircraft and Chemical Construction (OSOAVIAKHIM) was created by brave, courageous and strong people who aspired to gain new knowledge and skills in service to the Motherland. The graduates of this true school of courage include a remarkable plethora of commanders, talented scientists and design engineers, renowned astronauts, and pilots. Thousands of this organisation’s alumni displayed courage in combat during the Great Patriotic War, and achieved significant success in the most diverse range of activities.

It is gratifying that you continue to cherish and develop the wonderful traditions of DOSAAF and contribute to the patriotic upbringing of the upcoming generation, preparing young people to serve in the Armed Forces of the country, while improving aviation and technical sports.”

