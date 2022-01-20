Telephone conversation with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion covered topical issues of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in trade, the economy, energy and other sectors. The importance of continuing cooperation to counter the spread of the coronavirus, including the shipment of Russian vaccines to Venezuela, was stressed.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination in international affairs in keeping with the principles of strategic partnership that underlie bilateral relations.

Vladimir Putin expressed his unwavering support for the Venezuelan authorities’ efforts to strengthen the sovereignty of the country and ensure its socioeconomic development.

The two presidents agreed to step up contacts at various levels.

