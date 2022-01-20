Sport journalist and football player Aliaksandr Ivulin sentenced to jail

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aliaksandr Ivulin, a well-known sports journalist, blogger and football player at football club Krumkachy, was sentenced in the Saviecki District Court on January 19. He was accused of participating in the organization and preparation of actions grossly violating public order, or active participation in them (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

The case was considered by Judge Siarhei Shatsila.

Aliaksandr Ivulin is a football player at football club Krumkachy, Tribuna.com journalist, and author of the Youtube channel Chestnok.

He and his cameraman Yaraslau Pisarenka were detained in the apartment on June 3. The next day the journalist was sentenced to 30 days of administrative imprisonment under Art. 24.23 of the Administrative Code, allegedly for the white-red-white flag in the window of the apartment. However, he was not released after 30 days of imprisonment. It became known that Aliaksandr was transferred to pre-trial detention center No. 1 on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Group actions grossly violating public order).

According to the materials of the case, on August 23 and September 27, 2020, the accused with other persons moved along the roadway of Niezaliežnasci Avenue and Surhanava Street in Minsk, blocking other cars, which resulted in the failure of public transport.

Ivulin did not respond to the lawful demands of police officers to stop illegal actions.

According to the investigation, he also posted provocative videos on the YouTube video hosting channel in order to create a negative assessment of the current government and to discredit the political and social situation in the country. Subsequently, this made it possible to organize a group of citizens who participated from August 2020 to March 2021 in the territory of Belarus, including Minsk, in violating public order during unauthorized mass events.

In early December 2021, it became known that Aliaksandr’s case was transferred to the prosecutor’s office, and on December 22 it was sent to court.

On January 19, a verdict was passed: Aliaksandr Ivulin was found guilty and sentenced to two years in a general-security penal colony.

MIL OSI