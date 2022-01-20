Greetings to Rimas Tuminas, Artistic Director of Vakhtangov State Academic Theatre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have won the well-deserved respect of your colleagues and numerous theatre lovers in Russia and other countries as a talented and independent stage director and as the artistic director of the famous Vakhtangov Theatre.

I am confident that your exceptional professionalism, creative energy and the courage of a true master will serve as the basis for your creative future and the successful implementation of your striking and unconventional ideas and plans.”

Rimas Tuminas is a Russian/Lithuanian theatre director and winner of the State Prize of the Russian Federation and the Lithuanian National Culture and Art Prize.

MIL OSI