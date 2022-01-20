Cryptocurrency risks and possible regulation measures: consultation paper

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

[embedded content]

The Bank of Russia has released its consultation paper which describes risks caused by cryptocurrency adoption for people, financial stability and economic security and presents proposals for consultations on possible regulation measures.

The authors of the paper analyse the nature of cryptocurrencies and trends existing in this market and assess the level of Russians’ involvement in the cryptocurrency market. The consultation paper also sums up international experience of cryptocurrency regulation.

Please send your answers to the questions for consultations, as well as your comments and suggestions regarding the paper through 1 March 2022.

MIL OSI