Annual inflation remains unchanged in December

In December, annual inflation remained the same as in November. Over 2021 in general, inflation rose by 3.5 pp to 8.4% due to higher prices for a broad range of goods and services, as reported in the Bank of Russia information and analytical commentary Consumer Price Dynamics.

In December, monthly price growth slowed down for the second month in a row, while still remaining elevated.

The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy aims to mitigate proinflationary risks and return inflation to the 4% target.

