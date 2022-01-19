Russian market remains stable in November–December

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In November—December, non-residents expanded asset sales in the Russian market. Nonetheless, fundamentally attractive Russian assets were in demand among domestic investors.

The bigger part of federal government bonds was bought by systemically important banks, whereas demand for shares was mainly shown by individuals.

Further details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

Preview photo: Parilov / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI