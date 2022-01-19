Meeting with President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agenda included matters of bilateral cooperation, current international and regional issues, and problems with implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, I would like to begin by thanking you for finding the time to come to Russia in these difficult Covid times.

We have been in constant contact since your inauguration, but of course, videoconferences and telephone conversations cannot replace personal meetings.

I would like to note that despite the pandemic we increased trade even the year before last. This increase was not big – over 6 percent, but it was still an increase. Last year, our trade grew by more than 38 percent. We are carrying out our major projects in many areas.

We closely cooperate in the international arena. We can say that our efforts largely helped the Syrian government overcome the threats linked with international terrorism. Now both you and we are concerned about the situation that is taking shape in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these issues with you and hear your position on these problems.

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are developing relations on a temporary basis, under a temporary agreement. We are doing much to create a long-term foundation for cooperation and a free trade area between Iran and our union.

Iran plays a major role as an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as well.

Finally, it is very important for me to know your position on the JCPOA.

In other words, we have a very extensive agenda. I am happy to see you.

As we begin our meeting, I would like to ask you to convey my very best wishes to your spiritual leader – Mr Khamenei. Welcome.

To be continued.

MIL OSI