Exelon Corporation (EXC-RM) corporate event

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange reports a possible spin-off of Exelon Corporation (US30161N1019, ticker – EXC-RM) into a new power generation company Constellation Energy Corporation (“Constellation”).

Constellation securities are expected to be distributed on or after 04 February 2022 to Exelon Corporation shareholders recorded as of 3 February 2022.

Investors should note that the Exelon share distribution ratio is 3 to 1, i.e. a shareholder will receive one Constellation share for every three Exelon shares held.

Information about the corporate event can be found on the SEC website and on the Exelon Corporation website.Please follow the link for details of changes in the Exelon Corporation (EXC-RM) share risk profile.

We recommend that you be guided by the information on the parameters of corporate action with the issuer’s securities provided by NSD.

Please note, that the official notice on the NSD website provides the ex-dividend date of 2 February 2022. This date is solely relevant to the overseas stock markets and is not an indicator for buying or selling securities in order to hit the ex-dividend date. We recommend following the Moscow Exchange Equity Market trading calendar.

