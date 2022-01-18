Telephone conversation with President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia warmly congratulated Daniel Ortega on his re-election to the highest office in government and his swearing in as President of Nicaragua last week. He reaffirmed Russia’s unwavering support for the efforts of the Nicaraguan Government to ensure national sovereignty and its commitment to continue facilitating the republic’s socioeconomic development.

The discussion also touched on the current issues related to bilateral cooperation in various areas, including transport and agriculture. The parties specifically noted the effective cooperation in combatting the spread of the coronavirus, including the supply of Russian vaccines and their joint production in Nicaragua.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of continued close cooperation in the international arena in keeping with the strategic partnership between Russia and Nicaragua.

Daniel Ortega expressed sincere gratitude for Russia’s solidarity with the people of Nicaragua.

It was agreed to maintain further contact.

MIL OSI