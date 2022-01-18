Call for applications for Economic Research Competition of university students and PhD fellows launched

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia and the Russian Journal of Money and Finance invite university students and PhD fellows to submit applications for the 2022 Economic Research Competition.

The competition accepts research papers, including graduation theses, written no earlier than in 2020. It is essential that at the time of their preparation the author holds a Bachelor’s degree or is working towards a Master’s degree or a PhD.

The recommended research topics are: central bank policies and their tools, inflation, financial stability, the banking system, and data analysis.

Please send your applications before 30 April 2022.

The winners will have the opportunity to participate in the International Economic Research Conference of the Bank of Russia to be held on 5–6 July 2022 in St Petersburg. Besides, their research papers will be considered for publication in the Russian Journal of Money and Finance.

Please see details of the competition and conditions of participation on the Russian Journal of Money and Finance website.

