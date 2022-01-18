Ales Kaputski sentenced to another 15 days of administrative imprisonment

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106458 2022 2022-01-18T18:19:27+0300 2022-01-18T18:19:27+0300 2022-01-18T18:28:58+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/kapucki.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Ales Kaputski, human rights defender from Maladechna

Human rights defender Ales Kaputski was sentenced to another 15 days of administrative imprisonment. In total, he will spend 45 days behind bars.

Ales was detained on December 17, 2021, in Maladziečna. He was charged under Part 2 of Art. 19.11 of the Administrative Code (distribution of extremist materials), and then arrested for 15 days of administrative imprisonment. The human rights defender was supposed to be released on January 1, 2021, but another administrative offence report was drawn up against him. Kaputski was tried on December 31, 2021, and sentenced to another 15 days of administrative imprisonment.

However, he was not released on January16, 2022. Today it became known that Kaputski was again sentenced to 15 days of arrest.

MIL OSI