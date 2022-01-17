Meeting with Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Igor Babushkin Babushkin IgorGovernor of Astrakhan Region began his report with issues related to combatting COVID-19. At present, almost 100 percent of employees in the social sector, healthcare, culture, education, public catering and housing and utilities have been vaccinated. The authorities have organised home visits by medical workers to increase the level of vaccination among elderly people who are given the opportunity to get a jab at home.

According to the Governor, all medical facilities in the Astrakhan Region have the necessary personal protection gear, medications and oxygen.

QR-codes are required in the region for visits to shopping malls, cafés and restaurants, and for participating in cultural and mass events. However, they are not needed in public transport, pharmacies and grocery stores.

The Governor thanked the President particularly for his decision to use the military to build two fully equipped anti-COVID hospitals in the region. This allowed these two hospitals to treat coronavirus patients during the second wave of the pandemic, while regional hospitals provided only planned medical care to patients.

Despite the coronavirus restrictions, the Astrakhan Region continues its cooperation with its Caspian neighbours, noted Mr Babushkin. They are very interested in Caspian cruises to Astrakhan, Atyrau, Turkmenbashi and Baku.

In addition to cruises, Caspian countries, including, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are interested in placing orders at the Astrakhan Region’s shipyards. In this context, the Governor thanked Vladimir Putin for his help in stabilising the situation at the Krasnye Barrikady (Red Barricades) shipyard. Now it is working at full capacity. Its portfolio of orders is worth 9 billion rubles. The total portfolio of the Astrakhan Region’s shipbuilding companies amounts to 50 billion rubles, said the Governor.

