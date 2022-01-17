Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, January-December 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2021

January – December 2021

January

March

June

September

December

A. Average interest rates in BYN

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

2.04

3.00

3.00

0.29

2.94

2.71

up to 1 year

11.89

9.98

10.78

9.87

5.13

9.73

over 1 year

13.71

12.04

13.37

13.80

4.82

11.95

natural persons

demand

0.40

0.52

0.43

0.52

1.12

0.54

up to 1 year

18.31

17.94

16.88

17.47

14.66

16.93

over 1 year

11.98

14.66

15.84

17.34

16.02

15.77

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.45

11.87

12.90

13.64

13.64

12.97

over 1 year

10.85

10.84

12.08

12.32

13.11

12.10

natural persons

up to 1 year

8.54

8.55

8.99

9.48

9.70

9.14

over 1 year

9.23

10.29

11.63

11.99

11.81

11.41

B. Average interest rates in foreign currency

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

–

–

–

0.18

up to 1 year

1.19

1.52

1.42

2.75

2.80

2.04

over 1 year

1.08

1.18

1.65

3.13

2.05

2.03

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.09

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.18

1.10

1.14

3.15

3.28

2.01

over 1 year

2.20

2.31

2.67

4.71

4.94

3.58

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

6.05

6.46

6.63

7.46

6.94

6.89

over 1 year

5.99

6.20

6.39

7.35

7.90

6.76

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

C. Average interest rates in US Dollars

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

0.05

–

–

–

0.05

up to 1 year

0.84

1.03

1.30

2.30

2.27

1.63

over 1 year

1.08

1.15

1.49

2.78

1.46

1.82

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.13

1.05

1.07

3.13

3.21

1.95

over 1 year

2.11

2.05

2.19

4.59

4.68

3.33

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.35

6.12

5.93

6.82

7.07

6.51

over 1 year

4.47

5.02

4.84

6.00

6.34

5.37

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

D. Average interest rates in Euro

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

–

–

–

0.05

up to 1 year

0.73

0.82

0.76

1.63

1.93

1.21

over 1 year

0.55

0.99

1.37

1.27

1.79

1.29

natural persons

demand

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.10

0.09

0.09

up to 1 year

0.84

0.76

0.74

2.58

2.80

1.60

over 1 year

1.19

1.23

1.35

3.40

3.70

2.54

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.45

5.45

5.86

6.30

6.37

6.03

over 1 year

5.57

5.65

5.64

6.36

6.80

5.93

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

–

–

–

0.20

up to 1 year

3.20

3.31

3.61

5.98

5.15

4.32

over 1 year

2.78

2.92

3.17

6.97

5.30

4.51

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

3.62

3.56

4.04

5.95

6.47

4.82

over 1 year

6.24

7.33

8.39

9.63

10.37

8.69

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

9.26

8.87

9.76

10.72

11.21

9.94

over 1 year

9.94

10.32

10.22

11.45

11.55

10.94

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

MIL OSI