Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, January-December 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2021
January – December 2021
January
March
June
September
December
A. Average interest rates in BYN
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
2.04
3.00
3.00
0.29
2.94
2.71
up to 1 year
11.89
9.98
10.78
9.87
5.13
9.73
over 1 year
13.71
12.04
13.37
13.80
4.82
11.95
natural persons
demand
0.40
0.52
0.43
0.52
1.12
0.54
up to 1 year
18.31
17.94
16.88
17.47
14.66
16.93
over 1 year
11.98
14.66
15.84
17.34
16.02
15.77
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.45
11.87
12.90
13.64
13.64
12.97
over 1 year
10.85
10.84
12.08
12.32
13.11
12.10
natural persons
up to 1 year
8.54
8.55
8.99
9.48
9.70
9.14
over 1 year
9.23
10.29
11.63
11.99
11.81
11.41
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
–
–
–
0.18
up to 1 year
1.19
1.52
1.42
2.75
2.80
2.04
over 1 year
1.08
1.18
1.65
3.13
2.05
2.03
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.09
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.18
1.10
1.14
3.15
3.28
2.01
over 1 year
2.20
2.31
2.67
4.71
4.94
3.58
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
6.05
6.46
6.63
7.46
6.94
6.89
over 1 year
5.99
6.20
6.39
7.35
7.90
6.76
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
0.05
–
–
–
0.05
up to 1 year
0.84
1.03
1.30
2.30
2.27
1.63
over 1 year
1.08
1.15
1.49
2.78
1.46
1.82
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.13
1.05
1.07
3.13
3.21
1.95
over 1 year
2.11
2.05
2.19
4.59
4.68
3.33
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.35
6.12
5.93
6.82
7.07
6.51
over 1 year
4.47
5.02
4.84
6.00
6.34
5.37
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
D. Average interest rates in Euro
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
–
–
–
0.05
up to 1 year
0.73
0.82
0.76
1.63
1.93
1.21
over 1 year
0.55
0.99
1.37
1.27
1.79
1.29
natural persons
demand
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.10
0.09
0.09
up to 1 year
0.84
0.76
0.74
2.58
2.80
1.60
over 1 year
1.19
1.23
1.35
3.40
3.70
2.54
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.45
5.45
5.86
6.30
6.37
6.03
over 1 year
5.57
5.65
5.64
6.36
6.80
5.93
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
–
–
–
0.20
up to 1 year
3.20
3.31
3.61
5.98
5.15
4.32
over 1 year
2.78
2.92
3.17
6.97
5.30
4.51
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
3.62
3.56
4.04
5.95
6.47
4.82
over 1 year
6.24
7.33
8.39
9.63
10.37
8.69
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
9.26
8.87
9.76
10.72
11.21
9.94
over 1 year
9.94
10.32
10.22
11.45
11.55
10.94
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.