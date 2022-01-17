Executive Order on celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Bolshoi Theatre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

As the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia marks its 250th anniversary in 2026, the President resolved to hold celebrations dedicated to this major anniversary in 2022–2026.

According to the Presidential Executive Order, the Government of Russia is to set up, within six months, an organising committee for the celebrations and approve its members, ensure the development and approval of a general action plan to prepare the celebrations, and allocate funding to cover corresponding expenses.

The Ministry of Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Media has been instructed to assist in the coverage of events dedicated to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Bolshoi Theatre. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to ensure the issuance of visas to foreign participants.

It has been recommended that federal and regional government authorities contribute to organising and holding festive events.

MIL OSI