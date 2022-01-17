Bank of Russia Commission receives 1,089 applications for business reputation recovery

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Over the period of its operation (28 January 2018 — 1 January 2022), the Bank of Russia Commission received 1,089 applications from financial institutions’ officials and owners who disagreed with decisions on their failure to comply with the established requirements for business reputation or qualification.

Of the 889 complaints considered, 59% were satisfied and 41% were rejected.

Over 2021, the Commission received 357 complaints, 304 were considered. More details are available on the Bank of Russia website.

