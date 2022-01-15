Greetings to Investigative Committee of Russia employees and veterans

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Throughout its history, the Investigative Committee has proven its efficiency and become one of the most important, key links in the domestic law enforcement system. Preserving and developing the agency’s traditions, you are at the forefront of the struggle against crime and corruption and firmly uphold the interests of the state, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.

This highly responsible job requires each of you to be exceptionally competent, possess integrity and be loyal to your official duty, because your professionalism and personal integrity largely determine the successful resolution of the cases taken on by the Investigative Committee and the faith of people in the triumph of Law and justice.”

MIL OSI