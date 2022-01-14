Verdict to human right defenders of Viasna’s branch in Homiel unchanged

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Leanid Sudalenka and Tatsiana Lasitsa

On January 14, the Homiel Regional Court considered an appeal against the verdict to the head of Viasna’s branch in Homiel Leanid Sudalenka and his assistant Tatsiana Lasitsa.

Judge Mikalai Maratayeu considered the appeal behind closed doors.

He ruled that the verdict was fair and that the arguments of the defendants, set forth in the appeal, are not valid.

Leanid Sudalenka was detained on January 18, 2021, on his way to the office, while Tatsiana Lasitsa was detained at the airport on January 21, 2021. On 3 September the trial over the human rights activists began, which was held behind closed doors. On November 3, Leanid Sudalenka was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, and his assistant Tatsiana Lasitsa to two and a half years of imprisonment. They were charged under two articles of the Criminal Code: for allegedly organizing and preparing actions grossly violating public order (Part 1 of Art.342 of the Criminal Code), and education and training of persons to participate in such actions, and for teaching and preparing persons to participate in such actions, as well as for their financing or other material support (part 2 of article342 of the Criminal Code).

Leanid Sudalenka and Tatsiana Lasitsa were recognized as political prisoners.

