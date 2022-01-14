Recipients of Presidential grants for development of civil society announced

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Coordinating Committee announced the results of the first tender for the allocation of Presidential grants for the development of civil society in 2022. Overall, 10,484 entries were submitted for consideration. The Presidential grants have been allocated to 1,942 socially-oriented NGOs. They will receive a total of 4 billion rubles for the implementation of their projects.

The Coordinating Committee also approved regulations on the next tender to allocate up to 4 billion rubles.

The Coordinating Committee also allocated Presidential grants for a total amount of 2 billion rubles to 81 Russian regions to co-finance support of non-profit organisations. The authorised executive bodies in these regions (regional operators) are to distribute their regional funds (2.4 billion rubles) and the co-funding through an open and transparent selection process in compliance with the best practices and recommendations of the Presidential Grants Foundation.

Since 2017, the Coordinating Committee has issued decisions to allocate a total of 45.2 billion rubles in Presidential grants to 21,963 socially-significant projects. Another 3.6 billion rubles, including 1.6 billion in 2021, was allocated to co-finance regional tenders for NGOs.

