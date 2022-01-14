Congratulations to KamAZ-Master team on victory in 2022 Dakar Rally

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that our great racers with their new equipment managed to prepare themselves perfectly for this endurance rally, accurately calculate their strength and display their outstanding athletic qualities.

Of course, the coaches and all those who supported the team in this success deserve special gratitude. It is largely thanks to you that Russian teams took up the entire victory podium in this rally. Well-done.”

