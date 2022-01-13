Yuliya Charniauskaya released from house arrest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Political prisoner Yuliya Charniauskaya was released from house arrest. This is reported on Facebook by her mother. According to preliminary information, she is still charged in a criminal case of tax evasion on a large scale (Part 2 Article 243 of the Criminal Code).

Yuliya Charniauskaya is a culture researcher and widow of TUT.BY founder Yury Zisser. She was kept under house arrest since May 18, 2021, when she was detained in a criminal case initiated against TUT.BY for tax evasion on an especially large scale.

