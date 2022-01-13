Meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Shoigu, please.

I would like you to report on the progress and completion of our peacekeeping mission, our participation in the CSTO peacekeeping mission.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister : Mr President, in keeping with the decision of the Collective Security Council and the presidents and heads of state and government of the CSTO member states, we immediately began the planning and implementation of the operation to form and deploy CSTO peacekeeping troops.

Our General Staff is keeping in touch with our colleagues from Kazakhstan, of course, as well as with all the other defence ministers. We have organised an airlift. It involved over 80 military transport aircraft, because we needed to airlift peacekeepers from all the CSTO member states, including Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as Russian military personnel and their equipment.

Vladimir Putin: From Armenia.

Sergei Shoigu: Yes, certainly, from Armenia.

Armenia as the current chair of the CSTO was to play the main role in preparing what I can describe as documented decisions. All this has been done.

We began the operation on schedule and airlifted all the troops very quickly. We assumed control of 14 facilities, which are now of paramount importance, of course. They are communication, energy and life support facilities and facilities vital for the activities of the state. Acting at the request of the Kazakhstani authorities and in accordance with your instructions, we have also placed several other facilities, which could pose a serious threat if seized by terrorists, under our protection.

We have established a sustainable command system and a headquarters. The officer who has been appointed commander of the forces on the ground is Colonel General [Andrei] Serdyukov, Commander of the Russian Airborne Forces. He assumed office immediately.

We did everything in accordance with our training during drills, sending in the lead group, deploying the forward-based forces and taking over control of the infrastructure necessary for the airlift operation and our activities.

To be continued.

MIL OSI