Greetings on the opening of the 13th Gaidar Forum, Russia and the World: Priorities

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your traditional forum invariably attracts the attention of Russian and international experts and is rightfully considered a respected platform for discussing current socioeconomic issues.

I would like to note that last year we managed, by and large, to overcome the economic impacts of the pandemic, restore employment and balance the budget. What we need to do now is not only consolidate these achievements but also carefully analyse the new trends which have recently appeared in business, science, education, healthcare and other spheres, and take them into account to ensure sustainable national development and improve the quality of life in the country.

I am confident that this forum will be held in a creative and constructive atmosphere, and that the initiatives and proposals advanced by its participants will stand all of us in good stead.”

