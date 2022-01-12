Meeting to mark the 300th anniversary of the prosecutor’s office in Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Krasnov, colleagues, friends, current workers and veterans of the prosecutor’s office,

Today we are celebrating a major historical event, the 300th anniversary of the creation of the prosecutor’s office in Russia.

I congratulate you on reaching such a significant milestone and wish you all the best on your professional holiday. I would like to extend the kindest words to everyone who views serving the law and the Fatherland as a matter of life and destiny, everyone who continues to serve people on this holiday, to respond to violations of law and order, to participate in court hearings, protecting the interests of the people, of our entire society.

Without exaggeration, a very important and significant body was added to Russia’s state system in 1722. The prosecutor’s office, formed by Peter the Great, became the country’s highest supervisory body. “Supervise hard” was what Peter the Great ordered in one of his decrees, and these words determined the substance and the very nature of a prosecutor’s work.

The role of the prosecutor’s office continued to grow during Catherine the Great’s time, and then during the reforms of Alexander II. That was fully justified because the prosecutor’s office worked in an appropriate manner; prosecutors monitored the work of leading state institutions, protected the interests of the treasury and supported prosecution in court. It is impossible to imagine the development of Russian laws and the entire judicial system without their contribution.

The names of Pavel Yaguzhinsky, Alexander Vyazemsky, Dmitry Dashkov and others went down in Russia’s history as prominent leaders of the prosecutor’s office. They set the high standards for many future generations of the office’s employees.

We also remember that, even after the revolutionary upheavals in the 20th century and during the tragic period of massive repressions, the best workers of the prosecutor’s office preserved their professional honour and good name. They shared the hardest trials with many of our people, with many citizens, with all people of Russia.

