Greetings on Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over these years, the prosecutor’s office has been fulfilling its high mission. It has been firmly defending the rule of law and the legal foundations of the state and society. Its work may have changed with times and epochs, but its best representatives invariably showed great competence, dedication to their principles, loyalty to duty, and a strong commitment to honestly serving their Fatherland.

Today’s prosecutor’s office is a single centralised system that plays a key role in ensuring people’s rights and freedoms and in overseeing the timely application of the Constitution and other laws. By coordinating law enforcement agencies, it puts up a solid barrier against organised crime, extremism and corruption, and controls government spending on national projects and defence procurement orders. It is equally important to firmly suppress any attempts to violate labour and social laws, to provide tangible support to the most vulnerable categories of citizens, and help them achieve justice in various life situations.

I am sure you will continue to tackle your important mission in the best possible way for the benefit of the people of Russia.”

MIL OSI