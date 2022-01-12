Greetings on 100th anniversary of Karachayevo-Circassia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You can be rightly proud of your native land, the ancient and original culture of local peoples, as well as the names and achievements of many generations of ancestors who wrote a brilliant page in the history of our homeland.

Today, your region has great potential for development and good opportunities for attracting major investment in the economy, science, the social sphere, and tourism. And, of course, it is important to pay unfailing attention to implementing infrastructure projects, creating new, modern jobs, and improving living standards.”

Located in the foothills of the North-West Caucasus, Karachayevo-Circassia was established as the Karachayevo-Circassian Autonomous Area on January 12, 1922. In 1992, it was transformed into a republic.

