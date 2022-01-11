Indian investors can now trade on Moscow Exchange

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Indian investors now have the opportunity to trade on Moscow Exchange’s markets.

As an individual clearing member of Moscow Exchange in partnership with India INX Global Access (a subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE), Sova Capital is providing access to trading in equities, bonds, currency pairs, futures and options for Indian investors.

As per current regulations, access for Indian investors to global markets is provided through the dedicated trading platform India International Exchange (India INX, a subsidiary of BSE) and the India INX Global Access platform.

Igor Marich, Managing Director for Sales and Business Development at Moscow Exchange, said:

“Moscow Exchange is the main gateway to the Russian financial market for investors from various countries. Investors from all the major regions of the world are active on our markets, with a particularly high proportion on the Equity and Derivatives Markets. The Indian market is actively developing, with over 80 million investors having access to Bombay Stock Exchange. In India, similar to Russia, there is a strong demand for global assets to diversify investments and we are very pleased that instruments traded on Moscow Exchange have become available to Indian investors. This will facilitate the inflow of new liquidity to the Exchange’s markets, increasing the volume of client transactions and increasing the attractiveness of the Russian on-exchange market.”

Venkataramani Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO, India INX, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Sova Capital, which will enhance Indian investors’ access to international markets. We are confident that this will lead to a further increase in global instruments and attract more participants to the India INX platform.”

Tatiana Primak, Sales Director, Prime Services at Sova Capital, said:”We are delighted that our partnership with India INX GA will provide Indian investors with access to Moscow Exchange instruments such as equities, bonds, currencies and derivatives. Today, markets are integrated and India INX, as an offshore exchange, has taken an important step by offering a “single market” that provides access to global markets directly from India. We are convinced that our partnership opens up new vistas for a mutually beneficial relationship between Moscow Exchange and India INX and further strengthens financial ties between India and Russia.”

