Birthday greetings to People’s Artist of Russia Konstantin Khabensky

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your professional career is marked by major screen and stage success. You have made it as both an actor and an ingenious, talented filmmaker with your own distinctive style. Naturally, I would like to note your hard, heartfelt work to carry out charity projects that support those who need care and help.”

Konstantin Khabensky is a Russian theatre and cinema actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, public figure, and winner of the Russian Federation National Award.

In 2008, Mr Khabensky established a charity fund to help children with oncological and other serious brain diseases.

MIL OSI