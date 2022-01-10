Profile of broker’s customer: Bank of Russia survey results

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Customers entering the stock market are mostly people aged 20–40 with the average portfolio of no more than 100,000 rubles. These are the main parameters of an investor the Bank of Russia has singled out following its survey among the 29 largest brokers providing services to nearly all retail customers.

According to the survey, men are more confident about their knowledge and demonstrate higher demand for foreign securities, as compared to women. In 2021 H1, they actively traded in the market and carried out more margin transactions, but their positive income was not higher than among women. Over the period under review, more than a half of customers aged 30+ received returns on their investments, whereas investments made by young people aged under 20 were loss making more frequently.

The average portfolios of women and men are comparable. However, the older are the investors, the larger are their accounts. Such customers diversify their portfolios with greater confidence, reaching the maximum range of instruments they use by 40–50 years of age.

Financial capacities influence investment preferences as well. Small portfolios of up to 10,000 rubles include two assets on average, while the largest portfolios exceeding 100 million rubles may comprise up to 18 instruments. The portion of such affluent customers is minor, specifically as little as 0.05%. They own 36.4% of overall assets.

Preview photo: Halfpoint / Shutterstock / Fotodom

