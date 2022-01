Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia will take part in an extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO Background information Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) ) on January 10, 2022, which will be held by videoconference and chaired by the Republic of Armenia.

During the session the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and measures to stabilise it will be discussed.

