Telephone conversations with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin discussed the current developments in Kazakhstan, which tend towards calm and stability, during his telephone conversations with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia .

The leaders supported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan ’s proposal to hold a videoconference meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the very near future. Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia, which holds the current chairmanship of the CSTO, will take steps to organise this meeting.

