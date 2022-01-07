Vladimir Putin had several telephone conversations with heads of CSTO member states

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Russian President had telephone conversations with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Vladimir Putin also spoke by phone several times with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussion focused on the developments in the republic and joint actions under the CSTO mandate to combat international terrorism, restore order and protect Kazakhstan’s citizens.

At the same time, since the launch of the CSTO peacekeeping operation, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has been regularly reporting to the Russian President on the progress of transfer of peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan and the completion of assigned tasks.

MIL OSI